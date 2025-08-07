RIP to Goosebumps, as Disney Plus cancels the kids' horror show after 2 seasons

Disney Plus has canceled its Goosebumps streaming series after just two seasons, per Variety. The show, based on the popular kids' horror novels of the same name by RL Stine, functioned more like a kiddy version of American Horror Story, with each of its two seasons incorporating elements of the Goosebumps mythos while telling its own story with its own cast.

The first season starred Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price, focusing on a group of high school friends drawn into a ghostly mystery, similar in some ways to the early Goosebumps novel The Ghost Next Door.

The second season featured David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia, with Schwimmer playing a botanist whose children begin experiencing strange things, seemingly inspired by Goosebumps book two, Stay Out of the Basement.

Sony, who produced the series, is reportedly trying to keep it alive by shopping it to other streaming services, potentially with a retooling of the central concept.

Goosebumps was first adapted as one of the most beloved and bizarre kids' shows of the late '90s, with each episode directly adapting one of RL Stine's novels. Some of the adaptations wound up being real classics, like the famous Haunted Mask episode, while others, such as Attack of the Mutant, have some fun with their source material but show a lot the seams inherent in making a low-budget after-school show.

Both seasons of the modern Goosebumps are now streaming on Disney Plus. If you're looking for more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now.