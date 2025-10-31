Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Carrie, one of Stephen King's shortest novels, might be getting more than one season

A new Carrie cast photo has us convinced the horror show is getting more than one season, despite being based on one of Stephen King's shortest novels.

One of Mike Flanagan's frequent collaborators, Michael Trucco, took to Instagram on October 30 to share the official snapshot, alongside a heartfelt caption that described the upcoming series as "something very special... and damn entertaining!"

What's perhaps most interesting, though, is that the photo's border reads "Carrie season 1". Might that mean that a second season is already on the cards? At 300-ish pages, there's not an awful lot to mine from the 1974 book, but then again, look what Flanagan did with The Haunting of Hill House or The Fall of the House of Usher. The filmmaker is well-versed in taking creative liberties with existing material and expanding stories out well beyond their source.

Of course, there's always the sequel to Brian De Palma's Sissy Spacek-starring classic, The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999), which centers on Carrie's half-sister Rachel Lang, to use as further inspiration. But we highly doubt Flanagan will go down that route, since that was not originally supposed to be linked to Carrie and is largely maligned...

"A very special thank you to [Mike Flanagan] for steering the ship and dreaming this all up," Trucco added in his post. "You're an incredible artist, Mike, and I'm lucky to be in your orbit."

Set to be a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White", as described by the show's longline, it promises to explore how the telekinetic teen's secluded life, domineering mother, and cruel peers led to the emergence of her mysterious, dangerous powers and a tragic event that shook the community.

Summer H. Howell is set to play Carrie, while Samantha Sloyan brings zealous matriarch Margaret White to life. Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Katee Sackhoff, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Joel Oulette, and Matthew Lillard round out the supporting cast.

"Our last day of filming CARRIE," Flanagan posted himself on October 25. "This has been one of the best experiences of my career, one of the very best ensembles I've ever worked with, and already one of my favorite projects ever. Cannot wait for you guys to see what we made."

Ahead of Flanagan's Carrie TV series dropping on Prime Video in 2026, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, or our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.