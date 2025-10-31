Horror hit Talk to Me is getting a bizarre TV spin-off: a "fully immersive XR experience" that's only available to watch on Meta headsets

Talk to Me is getting a high-tech TV spin-off

Talk to Me
(Image credit: A24)

Talk to Me is getting a TV show spin-off, with a strange, technological twist: it'll be shot in 3D – and you'll only be able to watch it on Meta VR headsets.

According to a press release, the currently untitled show will follow "a group of young travelers chasing the ultimate party on a European island until they discover the Hand, a supernatural high deadlier than any drug." It's also been described as "Euphoria with possession."

"The live-action series will also harness cutting-edge mixed reality technology to map viewers’ environments and immerse them in the story," the statement added.

