Horror hit Talk to Me is getting a bizarre TV spin-off: a "fully immersive XR experience" that's only available to watch on Meta headsets

Talk to Me is getting a TV show spin-off, with a strange, technological twist: it'll be shot in 3D – and you'll only be able to watch it on Meta VR headsets.

According to a press release, the currently untitled show will follow "a group of young travelers chasing the ultimate party on a European island until they discover the Hand, a supernatural high deadlier than any drug." It's also been described as "Euphoria with possession."

Without spoiling too much, the movie ends with a character, who is now a spirit, being summoned to a house party in Greece, where the tragic cycle of the film is likely to begin again.

"The live-action series will also harness cutting-edge mixed reality technology to map viewers’ environments and immerse them in the story," the statement added.

Craig William Macneill, who previously helmed episodes of Westworld, The Twilight Zone, and The Terror, is helming all six installments of the show, and the episodes will be written by The Wheel's Trent Atherton. The Phillippous, who directed the original movie, are on board as executive producers.

Talk to Me was released in 2023 and stars Sophie Wilde as a grieving teenager who discovers that she can communicate with her late mother using a severed, embalmed hand. It was the directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou and proved a massive hit with critics and audiences alike. A movie sequel, titled Talk 2 Me, is also in the works.

