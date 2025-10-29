HBO gives It: Welcome to Derry's poster a redesign following episode 1's shock ending – and well, our hearts are breaking all over again

Following episode 1's shock ending, It: Welcome to Derry's poster has gotten a heartbreaking redesign – and with it, the new artwork officially introduces the horror spin-off's version of the Losers Club.

Warning! The rest of this article contains major spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 1. Turn back now if you're not up to date.

For most of its runtime, 'The Pilot' looked to be setting up Susie (Matilda Legault), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), Lilly (Clara Stack), and Ronnie (Amanda Christine) as the show's equivalent of Bill, Ben, Bev, and co, with the fresh-faced youngsters investigating the disappearance of local lad Matty Clements. But a blood-soaked bait-and-switch sees the former trio get killed by Pennywise right before the end credits hit, confirming that they're not the main characters after all.

In the poster released before the premiere, Susie, Phil, and Teddy all feature, standing in a darkened sewer next to Lilly and Ronnie. In the updated one, they've been replaced by Lilly's friend Marge (Matilda Lawler), as well as Richie (Arian S. Cartaya) and Major Hanlon's son Will (Blake Cameron James), who've yet to make their onscreen debuts. It seems safe to assume, then, that this quintet is who we'll be following going forward. Check it out below...

Pay attention: Nobody is safe in Derry. The series premiere of #ITWelcomeToDerry is now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/upxGu8Zz1cOctober 28, 2025

"We love it. It's our Red Wedding," producer Barbara Muschietti said of the rug-pull in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, before director Andy Muschietti added: "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

After Lilly and Ronnie figure out that Matty was singing The Music Man's 'Ya Got Trouble' to them from their bathroom drains, the pre-teens sneak into Ronnie's father's theater and check out the film's reel. The projection starts out fine, but soon turns into a nightmare when they see Matty (Miles Ekhardt) in the movie. They call out to Matty, who's cradling a swaddled baby and seems to hear them, as he walks towards the camera. At one point, though, he looks down, and his face distorts into a Pennywise-looking expression. He then throws the blanketed bub towards Lilly and the gang, prompting the mutant bat baby from the prologue to burst out of the screen and tear Phil, Teddy, and Susie apart. Rest in pieces, eh?

It: Welcome to Derry typically airs on HBO every Sunday at 9pm PT/ET, though episode 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max from 12am PT/3am ET on Friday, October 31 in honor of Halloween.

Never miss an episode with our Welcome to Derry release schedule. For more, check out our breakdown of all the It: Welcome to Derry Easter eggs and cameos.