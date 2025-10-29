HBO gives It: Welcome to Derry's poster a redesign following episode 1's shock ending – and well, our hearts are breaking all over again

It: Welcome to Derry's new poster officially introduces the horror spin-off's version of the Losers Club

Amanda Christine as Veronica &#039;Ronnie&#039; Grogan in It: Welcome to Derry
Following episode 1's shock ending, It: Welcome to Derry's poster has gotten a heartbreaking redesign – and with it, the new artwork officially introduces the horror spin-off's version of the Losers Club.

Warning! The rest of this article contains major spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 1. Turn back now if you're not up to date.

"We love it. It's our Red Wedding," producer Barbara Muschietti said of the rug-pull in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, before director Andy Muschietti added: "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

After Lilly and Ronnie figure out that Matty was singing The Music Man's 'Ya Got Trouble' to them from their bathroom drains, the pre-teens sneak into Ronnie's father's theater and check out the film's reel. The projection starts out fine, but soon turns into a nightmare when they see Matty (Miles Ekhardt) in the movie. They call out to Matty, who's cradling a swaddled baby and seems to hear them, as he walks towards the camera. At one point, though, he looks down, and his face distorts into a Pennywise-looking expression. He then throws the blanketed bub towards Lilly and the gang, prompting the mutant bat baby from the prologue to burst out of the screen and tear Phil, Teddy, and Susie apart. Rest in pieces, eh?

It: Welcome to Derry typically airs on HBO every Sunday at 9pm PT/ET, though episode 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max from 12am PT/3am ET on Friday, October 31 in honor of Halloween.

