The titular wolfman in Blumhouse's Wolf Man just got a very unusual first look – via Halloween Horror Nights

Blumhouse recently revealed the logo for its upcoming Universal Monsters movie Wolf Man and now, with Halloween Horror Nights having kicked off in Orlando, it looks to have unveiled a first look at its titular character, too.

'Enter the Blumhouse' is one of this year's attractions at the event, where attendees can come face to face with studio favorites like M3GAN, The Black Phone's The Grabber, Happy Death Day's Baby Face Killer, and more. Nearby, there's a photo op stand for Wolf Man, where someone in a mask and a tatty boiler suit lunges at passers-by with their bloodied hands.

With videos emerging on social media, many have assumed it's a hint at what Christopher Abbott will look like when he transforms in the new movie. Some, it's fair to say, are hoping that that's not the case...

The Wolf Man from the upcoming Blumhouse film has made his HHN debut! #HHN33 #HHN pic.twitter.com/ifIkz7giFJSeptember 4, 2024

"I hope it doesn't look like that in the movie wtf," one doubter replied to HHNSpeculationMatt's post, as another said: "If they didn't say that it's supposed to be a wolf man, I would never have guessed. Just looks like a guy who had a rough life."

"Is there going to be a wolf man in the Wolf Man movie?" wrote a third, while a fourth tweeted: "

Helmed by The Invisible Man's Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man is based on the 1941 film of the same name and will follow Abbott's Lawrence Talbot, as he tries to protect his family from a dangerous beast during a full moon. Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, and Julia Garner round out the cast.

When the project was first announced back in 2020, Ryan Gosling was lined up to play Larry, but The Fall Guy star wound up dropping out. While no reason was officially given, it may have had something to do with the fact that Derek Cianfrance, who worked with Gosling on Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine, had stepped down as director. (Whannell was initially attached, but temporarily moved aside in 2021).

As always, this year's Halloween Horror Nights celebrates a whole bunch of genre titles, with "Haunted Houses" themed on franchises such as A Quiet Place, Insidious, Ghostbusters this time around.

Wolf Man is set to release on January 17, 2025. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.