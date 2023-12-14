Blumhouse and Universal's next monster movie finds a new Wolf Man as Barbie's Ryan Gosling drops out

Well, howl's that for some news? Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have confirmed that their next monster movie Wolf Man – which was first announced way back in 2020 – is still in the works, and that'll it be released in theaters on October 25, 2024.

There have been some big changes behind the scenes, though: Barbie's Ryan Gosling is no longer attached to play the titular monster. Instead, Christopher Abbott, who's best known for his appearances in Sanctuary, Possessor, and Poor Things, will take on the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's worth noting, however, that Gosling remains involved in the project as an executive producer.

In addition, The Invisible Man's Leigh Whannell is back in the director's chair, having initially stepped down in 2021 – a move that paved the way for Gosling's Blue Valentine collaborator Derek Cianfrance to sign up. 2023 saw the release of Insidious: The Red Door, which Whannell co-wrote and produced, so perhaps the filmmaker's newly free schedule has allowed him to head Wolf Man again?

(Image credit: Getty)

Written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck, as well as Dumb Money's Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, plot details for Wolf Man remain under wraps, but we can assume it'll follow a similar story to Universal's 1941 picture of the same name, which sees a man transform into a beast after being bitten by a werewolf.

If it's anything like The Invisible Man, mind you, which saw Whannell center the story on Elisabeth Moss's Cecilia Kass, a woman terrorized by her tech-savvy ex-partner, then it's bound to shake things up somewhat.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.