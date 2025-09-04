Win a Blu-ray of Dangerous Animals
We have five copies to give away!
Since the success of Jaws, there’s been no shortage of scary movies featuring sharks – but Dangerous Animals puts a different spin on the subject. Here, the real threat is a human serial killer who uses the aquatic predators as his weapon of choice.
Jai Courtney plays Tucker, an Aussie boat trip operator who abducts young women, then dangles them over the waters of the Gold Coast until they have chunks taken out of them. Hassie Harrison plays his latest target, free-spirited American surfer Zephyr. SFX’s reviewer said that the film “boasts some decent plot twists” and praised Courtney, saying that he “imbues this land-based predator with a glimmer of roguish charisma.”
Dangerous Animals is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 8 September. Thanks to Vertigo we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
