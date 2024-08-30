Total Film is hosting an exclusive preview screening of Speak No Evil - apply for tickets now!
See the James McAvoy thriller before it’s in cinemas
Total Film is hosting an exclusive preview screening of Speak No Evil in central London, and this is your chance to claim tickets - but hurry, we expect them to go fast!
The screening will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at a central London location, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. You can register for up to two tickets below, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. There will also be a waitlist once the event is over capacity.
Speak No Evil - which is based on the 2022 Danish film of the same name (originally Gæsterne) - stars James McAvoy as a seemingly charming doctor, Paddy, who along with his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), befriends couple Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Lousie Dalton (Mackenzie Davies) on holiday. The Daltons and daughter Agnes are invited to stay with Paddy’s family after the holiday, but pretty soon it becomes clear that there’s something sinister going on beneath the picture-perfect facade of Paddy and Ciara’s life.
Speak No Evil is released in UK cinemas on 12 September, but for a chance to see it a few days before it’s out, register for tickets at the following link:
You can apply for up to two tickets which are given out on a first come, first served basis. There is limited space at this event, so please only RSVP if you are able to attend the screening in Central London on the evening of Monday 9 September 2024. If you are selected, you will be asked to confirm your attendance by replying to an email ahead of the event.
