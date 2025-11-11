There's a terrifying face lurking in new Five Nights at Freddy's 2 behind-the-scenes photos, and everyone has a different fan theory: "That's just the puppet's true form"

Uh, what is that?

Killer animatronic Freddy Fazbear stalks the streets in Five Night&#039;s at Freddy&#039;s 2
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After criticism that the first film didn't deliver enough scares, a freaky new behind-the-scenes photo from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has fans wondering just how dark the sequel is going to go.

Scott Cawthon, the creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise, posted three new stills from FNaF 2, along with one behind-the-scenes photo of director Emma Tammi sitting in front of a computer screen. Fans quickly noticed a pair of glowing yellow eyes on the screen, and blew the photo up to max brightness. The yellow eyes belong to a rather ghoulish face, one that we definitely haven't seen in the franchise before. You can check it out for yourself below, but don't say I didn't warn ya.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters nearly two years later after the massively successful flagship film, with returning cast members Elizabeth Lail, Josh Hutcherson, and, of course, Matthew Lillard as William Afton. will reprising their roles. New cast members include Skeet Ulrich, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, and Wayne Knight.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters on December 5. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025 and beyond

