There's a terrifying face lurking in new Five Nights at Freddy's 2 behind-the-scenes photos, and everyone has a different fan theory: "That's just the puppet's true form"

After criticism that the first film didn't deliver enough scares, a freaky new behind-the-scenes photo from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has fans wondering just how dark the sequel is going to go.

Scott Cawthon, the creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise, posted three new stills from FNaF 2, along with one behind-the-scenes photo of director Emma Tammi sitting in front of a computer screen. Fans quickly noticed a pair of glowing yellow eyes on the screen, and blew the photo up to max brightness. The yellow eyes belong to a rather ghoulish face, one that we definitely haven't seen in the franchise before. You can check it out for yourself below, but don't say I didn't warn ya.

As for what that face actually is, or who it might belong to, the theories are pouring in. The most popular theory seems to believe that it's Charlie, William Afton's first victim, while wearing her puppet mask. One fan posited the chilling theory, "Apparently the puppet's true form. Like, what the spirit looks like," to which someone replied, "The fuck did William do to Charlie to make her look like that?"

Other fans think it's new cast member Mckenna Grace, who plays a "paranormal activity hunter" named Lisa. "At first glance I thought it was the marionette but looking at it brightened and yeah that's totally Mckenna which has me confused/intrigued on how she ends up like that," one person wrote. Whatever it is, it's scarier than anything we saw in the first film...and we're so ready.

Look on the monitor that Emma is looking at pic.twitter.com/6LJdySBjlSNovember 11, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters nearly two years later after the massively successful flagship film, with returning cast members Elizabeth Lail, Josh Hutcherson, and, of course, Matthew Lillard as William Afton. will reprising their roles. New cast members include Skeet Ulrich, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, and Wayne Knight.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters on December 5. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025 and beyond