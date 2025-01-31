The goriest Japanese horror movie I’ve ever seen is getting a modern remake from original Speak No Evil director

Step aside Terrifier 4, there may be an even gorier movie on the way as the director of the original Speak No Evil movie has set his sights on remaking cult Japanese horror film Audition.

Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup is currently writing and is set to direct the reimagining of the 1999 gorefest, as reported by Deadline. Focus Features, Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment, and Mario Kassar Productions are nearing a deal to produce. Tafdrup’s brother Mads Tafdrup is co-writing the script.

The upcoming movie is said to be a take on the 1997 Japanese horror thriller novel Audition by Ryū Murakami, which was adapted into the 1999 film of the same name directed by legendary Japanese horror director Takashi Miike. The '90s movie follows a film producer who holds auditions to find his next wife – where he meets a beautiful ballerina. But all is not as it seems as he soon learns his new love holds some dark secrets.

The film is best known for its wild and disturbing scenes involving some of the most creative modes of torture I have ever seen. Tafdrup’s movie does not have an official synopsis at this time, but we do know that it will be a modern retelling.

However, we know that Tafdrup is no stranger to creating raw and troubling movies as the director is best known for his original 2022 movie Speak No Evil – and who could forget that horrific stoning scene? Speak No Evil actually had a remake of its own just last year by James Watkins, starring James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi.

The new Audition movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year and beyond.