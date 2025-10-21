Scream's Melissa Barrera has signed on for new horror movie about killer orcas – and with Deep Blue Sea's director on board, I reckon we're in for a whale of a time

Melissa Barrera is set to take on killer orcas in a new sea-themed horror movie from director Renny Harlin. She joins John Travolta, who's been attached to the project since May 2025, Álvaro Mel (A Perfect Story) and the former's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

Officially titled Black Tides, the flick will revolve around Travolta's character Bill Pierce, who travels to Europe to reconnect with his estranged daughter Rebecca (Barrera) and her son Sebastian (Dylan Torrell). The reunion soon turns into a nightmarish fight for survival, though, when their boat is attacked by a bunch of murderous whales.

Chris Sparling (Greenland) and Ángel Agudo (Apocalypse Z) penned the script. According to Deadline, filming has officially begun in Gran Canaria, Spain.

"Melissa brings both fire and vulnerability to a role that demands it all – emotionally, physically, and cinematically," Harlin told the publication. "She and John are movie magic together, and they elevate every beat of this story."

"Shooting at sea is one of the hardest things you can do in film but the footage we're getting is stunning," added producer Adrián Guerra. "The cast has bonded in a way that's rare and powerful, and Renny's directing chops are on full display – balancing raw spectacle with real human emotion."

Barrera is no stranger to horror, having previously appeared in Scream and Scream 6, vampire flick Abigail, and the comedy-leaning Your Monster. Harlin is similarly well-versed in helming movies about finned foes, too, having previously directed the cult hit Deep Blue Sea. Upon its release in 1999, the film received mixed reviews, having grossed a decent-enough $165 million at the worldwide box-office. But in the 26 years since, it's go on to be regarded as one of the best shark movies of all time.

Before Black Tides splashes into cinemas, Harlin will oversee the release of his upcoming sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, which has just released a first-look teaser.

