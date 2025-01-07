Scream star runs from another serial killer in the first trailer for Valentine's Day horror movie Heart Eyes

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Scream star Mason Gooding faces another brutal serial killer in Heart Eyes, a new Valentine's Day horror movie coming up next month. The slasher has just released its first full trailer, introducing a brand-new serial killer, and promising lots of blood and violence.

The story follows a couple, played by Gooding and Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt, who become the target for the dangerous Heart Eyes Killer. For the past several years, the masked killer has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day, stalking and brutally murdering couples that were enjoying a romantic evening.

In the trailer, we see the protagonists running for their lives through several settings, including a drive-in theater screening His Girl Friday, and an abandoned amusement park. Talk about horror clichés! You can see the full trailer above.

Two slasher veterans, Final Destination's original star Devon Sawa and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Jordana Brewster, complete the cast alongside Gigi Zumbado and Michaela Watkins.

Directed by Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within), the film comes from Screen Gems and Spyglass Media Group, responsible for recent horror hits like Scream, Scream VI, and Thanksgiving. The screenplay was written by Phillip Murphy, Michael Kennedy, and Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon.

Mason Gooding is no stranger to serial killers. The actor starred in 2022's Scream and its sequel Scream VI alongside Melissa Barrera and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. He is also set to reprise his role in the next installment of the horror saga, Scream 7, even if Barrera and Ortega are not.

Heart Eyes is set to arrive in theaters on February 7, 2025. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies that should be on your radar and our picks of the best movies of 2024.