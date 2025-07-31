New trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites teases the creepy true story of a 1986 haunting as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson perform an exorcism and fall through a ceiling – with a surprise appearance from Annabelle

The final trailer for the final Conjuring movie is here, and it’s fitting that this is the last trailer for the franchise we will ever see, as it’s also the scariest.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Loraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren take on a case of demonic possession that proves to be almost too big for them to handle. We see a disembodied hand grasp a shoulder, blood and hair pour out of someone's mouth, and a gruesome hanging that all culminate in Ed performing an exorcism as flames begin to erupt. Oh, and, there's a flash of everyone's favorite scary doll, Annabelle. Loraine tells Ed that there's a familiar evil around them, one that seems to know them already.

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the last outing for stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Loraine Warren, as the couple take on their final case and try to vanquish a demon from a family's home. The movie also stars Mia Tomlinson as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter, Judy Warren, and Ben Hardy as her boyfriend, Tony Spera. Steve Coulter is also returning as Father Gordon.

Last Rites is actually based on a real-life case known as The Smurl Haunting. Between 1974 and 1989, Jack and Janet Smurl of West Pittston, Pennsylvania, claimed that a demon was haunting their home, causing loud noises, bad odors, and even pushing one of their daughters down a flight of stairs on one instance, and seriously assaulting another family member. In 1986, the Warrens finally paid a visit to the family.

The movie is directed by Michael Chaves, the same filmmaker behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun 2, and The Curse of La Llorona. The Conjuring director and franchise creator James Wan serves as producer, alongside Peter Safran, who has also worked on The Conjuring movies since the very start.

The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters on September 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.