Netflix has finally released the first look at Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s gothic sci-fi drama – and it’s just as strange as I expected

The first look at Jacob Elordi as the monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein has arrived – and it's delightfully odd.

In the photo, which can be viewed below, Elordi's eyebrowless monster has greenish skin with patches of what we can only assume is someone else's skin sewn onto his face. The majority of his face is covered by a scarf, and his body is concealed by a large, furry, hooded jacket. Del Toro is not one for tradition, and so I definitely didn't expect black slacks, boots, and two bolts sticking out of his neck – and I know in my heart of hearts that the full reveal is going to be something truly grotesque.

Andrew Garfield was originally set to star as the monster before being forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts brought about by the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” Guillermo del Toro tells VF. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it.”Take an exclusive first look at del Toro's ‘Frankenstein’:… pic.twitter.com/dahC1ermygJuly 28, 2025

The film serves as an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel and follows Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz), who must track down Frankenstein’s Monster – believed to have died in a fire some 40 years before – in order to carry out and continue the controversial experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

The cast includes Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein, Mia Goth as William Frankenstein's fiancee Elizabeth, Christian Convery as young Victor Frankenstein, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is set to hit Netflix in November. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.