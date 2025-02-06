Marvel star signs up to wild new horror movie from Longlegs producers that's told from the perspective of a dog

Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan is exploring a new genre after signing up to a horror movie with a very unique premise. The Marvel star will play a serial killer who lives a seemingly normal life, but is hiding a dark secret – and only his dog can help.

Bad Boy is told from the perspective of the four-legged companion of killer Cameron, who loves his new owner. According to the synopsis shared by Deadline, dog Gary is not allowed in the basement "and even if he was, he can’t unlock doors." However, there's a girl trapped down there and "Gary doesn’t know it, but he’s her only chance." Reinhart will play Cameron's victim.

The Girl in the Woods director Jacob Chase is down to direct from a script from Travis Braun. Filming kicks off in August, and the movie will be produced by Longlegs and M3gan producers, placing the genre flick in solid hands.

"I love dogs more than people," Chase said in a statement. "And I’m tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die. They’re not just pets, they’re our best friends, and I believe it’s time for a horror film where the dog is the hero. Bad Boy is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It’s going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller. And I’m thrilled to collaborate with Ke and Lili on two roles unlike anything they’ve played before."

Quan has been booked and busy since his Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, having taken the part of O.B. in Loki season 2 – a role he told us he'd love to reprise. Next up for him is Love Hurts, a rom-com action thriller that the actor initially passed on twice.

For more scares, here's our guide to the best horror movies of all time and our round-up of all the upcoming horror movies coming in 2025 and beyond.