Longlegs pokes creepy fun at Despicable Me 4 winning the box office, but the horror movie still had a record breaking opening

Longlegs couldn't quite beat Despicable Me 4 at the box office – but the new horror movie has scored a record breaking opening weekend nonetheless.

In its second weekend of release, Despicable Me 4 held onto the box office crown, with a global total now standing at $437.8 million. The Despicable Me and Minions franchise has also become the first animated franchise to cross $5 billion globally, which is a seriously impressive achievement (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Longlegs, though, came second in the box office chart, and it has even poked fun at the Minions beating it with a seriously creepy new poster, which you can check out below. The horror movie scored $22 million domestically.

Still, Longlegs's opening weekend is nothing to sniff at. It achieved Neon's biggest ever opening weekend when it hit theaters (though, as THR notes, it was helped along by going straight to a wide release rather than a limited release).

That's not the only record Longlegs has nabbed, either. It's the best R-rated opening of the year so far and the only independent horror movie of the past 10 years to debut to over $20 million (not counting an Insidious movie from Focus Features and Universal). It's also star Nicolas Cage's best opening since 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

"He's everything that you want him to be, I'm so happy to report. It's like you've come down on Christmas morning and there's a Nicolas Cage-shaped package under your Christmas tree," director Osgood Perkins told us recently.

"You open it up and he just starts going? He's intensely prepared. He has read everything. He's seen every movie that you could ever want to reference. He knows everybody's name," Perkins added. "He knows every performance, he can quote every song. He likes all the same things you do. He's in complete control of his instrument. He's just on it. It was a privilege. What can I say?"

Longlegs and Despicable Me 4 are in theaters now. You can keep up to date with all the most exciting releases coming soon with our guide to the year's upcoming movies.