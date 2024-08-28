One of Mike Flanagan's best horror movies is now available on digital after being removed from Netflix – and the director teases "more big news"

Hush, one of Mike Flanagan's best and most critically acclaimed horror movies, is now available to rent and buy digitally for the first time ever – and there's more to come, it would seem.

"HUSH is now available on digital! And stay tuned… more big news officially coming soon!" the director tweeted .

Released on Netflix in 2016, Hush follows Maddie, played by Kate Siegel (who also co-wrote the movie), a deaf and mute horror writer, who must fight for her life when a masked killer arrives at her home. The movie also has a fun link to one of Flanagan and Siegel's other projects: Maddie's most popular novel is Midnight Mass, a story that Flanagan then expanded for the 2021 Netflix series of the same name about an island community rocked by the arrival of a mysterious priest.

The slasher is Flanagan's highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 93%, but the movie was removed from the streamer in 2023. The new digital release is good news, then, and it looks like a further announcement is on the way, too. Could this be a physical release?

Next up for Flanagan is The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of a Stephen King novella, starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Hush is out now on digital. For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2024.