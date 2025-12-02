Horror titans Jordan Peele and Sam Raimi are teaming up to turn spooky short film into a feature-length frightfest

It may be December 2, but Christmas has come early for genre fans: Jordan Peele and Sam Raimi are teaming up with Universal to make a new religious horror movie -- and you can watch the chilling viral short in which it'll be based right now.

Taking inspiration from writer-director Dylan Clark's Portrait of a God, the film will presumably center on Mia Reilly, a young girl who's forced to wrestle with her own idea of faith as she analyzes a painting of the titular Almighty.

The 7-minute original has pulled in more than 8.6 million views on YouTube since it was posted in August 2022. Check it out below, and keep your eyes peeled for a spooky cameo from Clark towards the end...

Under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele will produce alongside Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Him, Nope) while Raimi is set to do the same with Ghost House Pictures' Joe Russo, who'll co-write the flick with Clark, and Romel Adam.

Portrait of God (Short Horror Film) - YouTube Watch On

Before he gets to work on Portrait of God, Raimi will release "darkly comedic" horror-thriller Send Help. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, it follows Linda Liddle and her smug, condescending superior Bradley Preston after they crash land on a remote island on their way to an overseas event. What started out as a regular business trip turns into a bloodsoaked battle for survival, with the squabbling duo having to put aside their differences – and reassess their power dynamics – in a bid to make it back home.

Elsewhere, Peele is currently working on his untitled fourth feature, which was previously scheduled to release in Christmas 2024. After being pushed back to October 2026, strikes and other factors ultimately led to it being pulled from Universal's release calendar.

For more, check out our picks of the best horror movies of all time.