Doctor Strange's Rachel McAdams gets stranded on an island with the worst boss ever in the first trailer for Spider-Man director's new horror-thriller

Send Help | Official Trailer | In Theaters Jan 30 - YouTube Watch On

Rachel McAdams finds herself stranded on an island with her mean-spirited manager in the intriguing first trailer for Sam Raimi's new horror-thriller Send Help. Think Lost meets Horrible Bosses and well, you're pretty much got it...

Described as a "darkly comedic" by Entertainment Weekly, who shared first look images prior to the promo dropping on October 14, the movie follows Linda Liddle, as she and her superior Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien) crash land on the way to an event. What started out as a regular business trip turns into a bloodsoaked battle for survival, with the squabbling duo having to put aside their differences – and reassess their power dynamics – in a bid to make it back home.

The teaser starts with O'Brien's character telling McAdams' that while she's "good with numbers", he just doesn't see the benefit of making her an executive just yet. With that, he reminds her that "the Bangkok merger" is coming up, and encourages her to use it as an opportunity to prove herself. Well, obviously, given the premise... they don't make it to Bangkok... Check it out above.

"The pitch was outrageous and original," Raimi, who previously directed McAdams in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, told the publication. "I knew right away that I wanted to direct this picture."

He continued: "What I really love about this story is that it's an underdog tale at its core. Not only is it about survival on a deserted island, but it's also a story of female empowerment and transformation. Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying. Our story is universal! We need to encourage our society to treat people with respect and kindness, regardless of status. It's especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment."

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to some of the other upcoming horror movies heading our way.