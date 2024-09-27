Hellboy: The Crooked Man post-credits scenes – does the comic book movie have a post-credit scene?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is out now in UK theaters, with Jack Kesy being the latest actor to embody the gruff, surly, but heroic Right Hand of Doom. The new movie takes a back-to-basics approach with Mike Mignola's supernatural superhero and is a faithful adaptation of one of his classic Hellboy tales. You can find out what we made of it in our Hellboy: The Crooked Man review.

Helmed by Crank director Brian Taylor, the new movie brings folk horror chills to the franchise. But do you need to sit through all of the credits at the end and is there a hidden scene? We've got the answer for you right here, as well as a handy explainer on how the movie ends.

Is there a Hellboy: The Crooked Man post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Icon)

This one is easy to answer: no, there isn't. After the story has wrapped up, the film simply cuts to the end credits. Likewise, the film doesn't have a "Hellboy will return" caption or anything like that, though we can certainly hope there will be more to come if the film is a big enough success.

What happens at the end of Hellboy: The Crooked Man *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Icon)

OK, so now you know that you're free to leave during the end credits. But perhaps you're curious about what goes down in the final act of The Crooked Man before that? We've got a much fuller ending explained guide, but if all you're after is the major beats, then read on...

The last act of the film brings things full circle by having Hellboy and B.P.R.D. agent Jo (Adeline Rudolph) catch the giant demonic spider that escaped from the crate at the start of the movie. Jo casts a spell, shrinking it down to a tiny size, allowing her to capture it again.

Meanwhile, Hellboy manages to get the better of The Crooked Man and shoots him, causing his head to explode and release thousands of coins – each, it's implied, representing a soul that has been ensnared in one of his infernal pacts. Hellboy picks one up and gives it to Tom Ferrell (Jefferson White), suggesting that he is now free of The Crooked Man's evil forever.

They then find the witch Effie (Leah McNamara), who is now revealed to be an old woman, and put a horse's bridle on her. In the film's final moments we see a horse – implied to be the transformed Effie – with the words "beware I am a witch" painted on it. Finally, Hellboy and Jo are picked up by the B.P.R.D. in a helicopter and make their escape.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is out in UK theaters now, with the US digital release to follow on October 7. For more, check out our breakdown of the differences between the film and the original Crooked Man comic.