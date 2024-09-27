Hellboy: The Crooked Man ending explained: Does Hellboy save Tom’s soul, what happens to Effie the witch, and all your questions answered

The latest Hellboy movie, The Crooked Man, is out now in UK theaters (sadly US fans will have to wait a little bit longer, as it's making its debut digitally on October 7). You can find out what we thought about the new film in our Hellboy: The Crooked Man review, but perhaps you've already seen it and have some questions about the ending? No fear, we've got you covered.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is directed by Brian Taylor, from a script by Christopher Golden, Taylor, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Perhaps because of the latter's involvement, this is the most faithful to the original comics that the Hellboy movies have ever been. Indeed, the film is a direct adaptation of the three-issue comic series by Mignola and artist Richard Corben that was first published in 2008.

In the film, Hellboy (played by Jack Kesy) and Bobbie "Jo" Song (Adeline Rudolph) investigate strange goings on in a small Appalachian town that is beset by witches and the evil Crooked Man – a devilish figure who has captured the soul of former soldier Tom Ferrell (Jefferson White).

Does Hellboy defeat the Crooked Man?

(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment)

The film's final act sees Tom and Hellboy track the Crooked Man through the woods to kill him. This leads them to a derelict mansion, where Hellboy is beset by visions – including one of his mother Sarah – while Tom fights Effie using his magic cat's bone and is able to defeat her, eventually blasting her through a window.

At the same time, Jo and Reverend Watts go into the mines. Watts is killed, but Jo is finally able to cast a spell by drawing on her most painful memories. She uses it to defeat the demonic spider from the start of the movie, which shrinks back to its normal size. Doing that seems to disrupt the dark magic in the area – Hellboy immediately snaps out of his vision, just as he is about to shoot himself.

While this is happening, Tom throws one of Cora's witch balls into the Crooked Man’s mouth, which weakens the villain enough for the recovered Hellboy to beat him up and hurl him down a flight of stairs. While the Crooked Man continues to taunt the pair, Hellboy shoots him in the head, which explodes in a shower of coins, each one representing a soul. Hellboy sees a particularly shiny one, picks it up, and gives it to Tom, representing his freedom from the evil force of the Crooked Man.

What happened to Effie Kolb?

(Image credit: Icon)

Leaving the mansion, Tom and Hellboy walk through the forests until they hear some whimpering. They find the evil witch Effie Kolb (Leah McNamara) cowering behind a tree – except now she's mysteriously aged into an old woman, presumably her true age (remember Tom mentions earlier in the film that she seemingly hasn't aged in years). Tom walks up to her holding the bridle that his father was forced to wear when he was transformed into Effie's horse earlier in the movie. We don't see exactly what happens next, but the very last shot of the film is of a white horse, which is implied to be Effie, now transformed herself, with "beware I am a witch" painted on it.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What happens to Hellboy and Jo?

(Image credit: Icon)

Hellboy and Jo stroll out of town, reflecting on the end of the 1950s, with an uncharacteristically cheerful Hellboy saying, "I feel good times are coming". Jo sees a telephone and calls for help and shortly after a B.P.R.D. helicopter arrives to collect them. The last we see of the pair is on the chopper flying home, with Jo snuggling up to Hellboy who looks a little confused by the attention, but also perhaps quite pleased...

Hellboy: The Crooked Man arrives in UK theaters this September 27 and will be heading straight to digital in the US, where it will be available from October 7. You can also check out our guide to all the other upcoming major movie release dates of the year to fill out your watchlist.