Gory, tongue-in-cheek Ready or Not 2 trailer sees Samara Weaving face off against a scheming Elijah Wood and a killer Sarah Michelle Gellar

READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is here – and it's safe to say, the upcoming horror sequel looks just as blood-soaked as the original. While the first film dipped its toe into camp, with its audacious kills and pantomimey villains, it looks like the follow-up is leaning more heavily into that zany, tongue-in-cheek humor.

"Thank God it's over," Samara Weaving's ill-fated Grace sighs from a hospital bed at the top of the promo, which you can watch above. But she couldn't be more wrong. She's not receiving real medical care, it turns out, she's just entered another game; 'Hide or Seek' is old news, it's time for 'Double or Nothing'...

"You've caused quite the stir. You married into that family, now they're dead. What you didn't know is that this goes far beyond them," Elijah Wood's suited-and-booted character explains, noting that she's now got to survive the murderous High Council.

"I'm not playing," Grace groans. But soon changes her mind when Wood's schemer introduces Grace's sister Faith (Kathryn Newton), and admits that he'll have his lackeys kill her if she doesn't.

What ensues is predictably gory chaos, as the likes of Nestor Carbonell (Shōgun), Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt), Varan Sarunga (Wynonna Earp), and Sarah Michelle Gellar load up their weapons and start hunting the siblings. While they're not glimpsed in the teaser, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, and David Cronenberg round out the flick's supporting cast.

Directed by Ready or Not helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come releases on April 10, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.