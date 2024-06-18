Here's our first look at Tom Hiddleston in Mike Flanagan’s "heartbreaking" Stephen King movie

Red Room Pictures has released the first look at Tom Hiddleston in Mike Flanagan's upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck.

The promo photo, which you can view below, is meant to look like that of a thank you card that you'd give your boss upon their retirement – but it's a bit more eerie than that. The photo in question, which shows a smiling Hiddleston behind a desk, thanks Charles 'Chuck' Krantz for "39 great years." In the film, which is based on King's novella of the same name, follows Chuck after he dies from a tumor at age 39. Following his death, Chuck walks back through the events of his life ending with his childhood spent in a haunted house.

The cast includes Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Trinity Bliss, Harvey Guillen, Rahul Kohli, David Dastmalchian, and Heather Langenkamp. Flanagan directs from a screenplay he adapted himself.

"The cast in this is deep. [Matthew] Lillard has a moment in this film that just breaks my heart. Karen Gillan, another one who I think rides that incredible ski slope between her small indie art films and then big studio budgeted things," Dasmalchian previously told Gizmodo.

Gillan echoed the same sentiment, telling Collider that she "literally didn’t stop crying for days" after watching a cut of the film.

The Life of Chuck does not yet have a release date.