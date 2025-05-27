Final Destination 4’s most memorable scene almost happened in real life as a movie theater started to fall down during Final Destination Bloodlines screening

Horror fans were almost part of their own Final Destination-style scene as a cinema in South America started to crumble during a Final Destination Bloodlines showing.

On May 19, a woman in Argentina was reportedly injured after a piece of the movie theater ceiling fell on her during an evening showing of the new horror sequel, as reported by Infobae. Luckily, the piece of roof missed the woman’s head as she was sitting leaning to the side on the armrest.

This is extremely ironic, as we all know that the Final Destination franchise is all about Death using strange accidents to take people out. Unlike many of the horror saga’s characters, the woman left the theater with her life, but we can’t help but wonder if another moviegoer happened to have a vision of the scenario beforehand.

What makes the whole situation even creepier is that there is actually a movie theater death scene in the fourth film, The Final Destination. Towards the end of the flick, protagonist Nick has another vision where a movie theater blows up, taking the life of his girlfriend and her best friend, Janet. Although Nick manages to save the two, the trio end up dying in the end anyway, as Death always finds a way.

This isn't the only coincidental link Bloodlines has back to the fourth movie, as a fan previously stated that they think a character from Bloodlines is related to Nick’s friend Hunt in The Final Destination, due to his love of lucky pennies. Bloodlines also makes cheeky nods to Final Destination 2 and 5 by including a logging truck and the fifth movie’s killer bridge and skull-piercing poster.

Although there is no movie theater scene in Bloodlines, the newest Final Destination installment certainly packs many inventive deaths into its runtime. Let’s just say, you won’t want to set foot inside a hospital anytime soon. Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines follows a college student who figures out her bloodline is cursed, forcing her to try and save her family before death catches up with them one by one.

