Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection

Groovy!

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Fancy flicking through the pages of the Necronomicon or staring lovingly into Deadite Linda's eyes? Well, then, the Evil Dead-themed items listed as part of Propstore's latest Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will be right up your street.

Legendary special effects artist Tom Sullivan, who worked with filmmaker Sam Raimi on all three movies in the horror trilogy, is selling his personal collection of props through the event. Though you'll have to have pretty deep pockets if you want to pick up the Book of the Dead or the Kandarian dagger...

It's estimated that the cursed pageturner will fetch between $50,000 and $100,000, while the dagger is expected to get bids up from $10,000. Propstore details, "This book is composed of a brown latex-coated cardboard cover filled with hand-illustrated 38 pages (glued together in pairs to form thicker pages) of parchment-color paper that were intentionally distressed by production. The pages feature original artwork hand-illustrated by Sullivan. The book's cover was made from cardboard coated with latex and is now separated into three pieces (front, spine and back) with some latex loss to the components. The interior pages are also loose from the covers."

Other collectibles for sale include Deadite Shelly's Burned Facial Appliances, with estimates $1,500 to $3,000; Ash’s Special Effects Arm and Hand from pre-The Evil Dead short Within the Woods ($2,500 – $5,000); concept art for the 1981 poster ($1,200 – $2,400), and a Necronomicon prototype ($4,000 – $8,000).

In comparison, Deadite Linda's head is a steal, with expects expecting it'll go for somewhere between $800 to $1,600.

Linda’s necklace and a screen-matched gift box, Linda's leg, Deadite Cheryl facial prosthetics, and Sullivan's illustrated script are also up for grabs.

Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is being held from March 26-March 28, kicking off at 10:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM GMT each day. Bids can be placed online, via telephone or in-person at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. If Evil Dead's not your bag, then you'll be pleased to know that there are items from popular franchises Scream, Halloween, Gremlins, and Nightmare on Elm Street set to be auctioned off, too.

For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

