DC's Shazam star leads new horror movie about a haunted fridge

Grace Caroline Currey will star in The Freeze

Megan Good, Caroline Grace Currey, and D.J. Cotrona in Shazam! Fury of the Gods
(Image credit: DC)

Caroline Grace Currey, best known for starring as Mary Bromfield in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is set to lead upcoming horror movie The Freeze.

Per Deadline, Currey will play Morgan, a mother whose young son vanishes. After bringing home a vintage 1940s refrigerator, Morgan "discovers something hidden within that's slowly freezing them inside their own home, and may hold the chilling truth behind her son's disappearance."

