DC's Shazam star leads new horror movie about a haunted fridge

Caroline Grace Currey, best known for starring as Mary Bromfield in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is set to lead upcoming horror movie The Freeze.

Per Deadline, Currey will play Morgan, a mother whose young son vanishes. After bringing home a vintage 1940s refrigerator, Morgan "discovers something hidden within that's slowly freezing them inside their own home, and may hold the chilling truth behind her son's disappearance."

The film is directed and written by Trevor Mirosh in his feature directorial debut and is based on his 2017 award-winning short film of the same name. The plot for the feature differs from the short, which follows a woman and her roommate who bring home a haunted fridge from the 1950s. Its cast includes Natasha Henstridge, Milo Gibson, and James C. Clayton.

The Freeze is in post-production after shooting in Canada, and it's set to enter the American Film Market with the intent of selling to a distributor. We can't help but be reminded of Night Swim, Blumhouse's 2024 horror thriller about a haunted swimming pool, which marked Bryce McGuire's feature directorial debut, and was based on his viral short film of the same name. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if Blumhouse decided to pick up The Freeze.

The Freeze does not yet have a release date. Next, Currey will also star as the titular lead in director Tash Ann's short film Nadine.



