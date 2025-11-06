2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street was "premature", says OG actor Robert Englund – but he'd be eager to see a re-do of Part 2 and a franchise-ending prequel soon

The big screen's first Freddy Krueger says "the timing was off" with 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot

You don't need to be a genre fan to know that Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street is widely considered one of the best horror movies of all time. Its 2010 remake is, well, not – and it's got the 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes to prove it.

Now, original Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund has shared his thoughts on the maligned flick, suggesting that it wasn't necessarily bad but rather, "premature". In a new chat, he told Indiewire: "I love a lot of the actors in the movie, so I'm not going to say anything bad about it, I just think the timing was off."

Elsewhere in the interview, Englund, who appeared as Victor Creel in Stranger Things season 4 not too long ago, suggested that another attempt at rebooting the franchise was inevitable – and went on to share his thoughts on how Hollywood should do it, too.

