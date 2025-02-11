The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep tells a new story for Geralt of Rivia as the monster hunter is drawn into a centuries-long conflict between humans and merpeople. The Netflix anime film is the second to be released by the streaming platform, after The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf landed back in 2021. However, this one is more closely connected to the story of the main live-action show, taking place at a very specific point for the White Wolf.

In the new movie, there are several references to the ongoing show as well as some of the actors crossing over and voicing the roles. Therefore, it's a good idea to get up to speed with exactly when the story takes place before diving into the new release. That's where we come in. Below, we've outlined exactly when Sirens of the Deep takes place in a spoiler-free section, as well as taking a more spoiler-heavy look into how exactly the plot connects. Read on for our complete guide.

When does The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep take place on The Witcher timeline?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The new anime movie is set very specifically between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher season 1. If you need a quick recap, episode 5, 'Bottled Appetites', is when Geralt and Yennefer first meet over an ill-fated release of a Djinn. It's the moment that their paths become intertwined forever after Geralt's last wish is to have his fate bound to Yennefer's, saving her life. This happened in 1256.

Episode 6 skips forward in time to 1262 when Yennefer and Geralt meet again on a dragon hunt. 'Rare Species' sees them join with Jaskier, and a group of monster hunters to find a golden dragon. Geralt and Yennefer aren't quite on speaking terms at this point, but it's another pivotal moment in their relationship.

Based on the events in Sirens of the Deep, it likely takes place in 1261, just before Yennefer and Geralt meet again.

How is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep connected to The Witcher? *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sirens of the Deep is canon to The Witcher live-action universe. Most of the cast crossover between the two, including Anya Chalotra returning as Yennefer and Joey Batey back as Jaskier. The only one who doesn't is Geralt, who was played by Henry Cavill in season one. Cavill announced his exit from the show after season 3, and Liam Hemsworth is due to play the role in The Witcher season 4. Given this film falls in the time between these, the Monster Hunter is played by game actor Doug Cockle instead.

The film also helps fill in some gaps in The Witcher timeline with several added scenes between Yennefer and Geralt, giving audiences a bit more insight into their characters, and how they develop in the years between episodes 5 and 6.

Right at the end of the movie, there's also a very specific callout to what happens in the next episode of the Netflix series. As Jaskier and Geralt decide where to head next, the bard is very clear that he wants to go somewhere that Yennefer is not. His idea? "The farthest corner of the Continent. No culture. No comforts. No reason for that spoiled witch to be there," he tells Geralt. "A place called Caingorn, in the dragon mountains." Welp, as we well know, that's exactly where Yennefer will be…

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is out on Netflix now. For more, check out our The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep review as well as our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.