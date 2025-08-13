Wednesday season 2 debuts to 50 million views on Netflix, which is slightly lower than season 1

Wednesday season 2, part 1 has finally hit Netflix – and while it had an impressive debut, it couldn't quite match season 1.

Per Netflix's own figures, Wednesday season 2 drew 50 million views for the viewing period of August 4 to August 10 (the show released on August 6, so that's across 5 days of streaming). While that's certainly an impressive figure, it's ever so slightly down from season 1, which drew 50.1 million viewers (H/T What's on Netflix).

Wednesday season 1, which was released in 2022, remains Netflix's most-watched English-language TV show with 252.1 million views. It's behind only the Korean-language thriller Squid Game season 1, which still holds the record for most-watched Netflix release at 265.2 million views.

Time will tell if Wednesday season 2's total viewership can stack up against season 1 – one thing that might be holding it back is that it's being released in two parts, so it's possible some viewers are waiting for part 2 to arrive on September 3 before diving in.

Still, it seems a given that Wednesday season 2 will end up in the Netflix English-language top 10 by the time its 91-day viewing window is up, considering season 1's popularity. It just remains to be seen where it lands.

Wednesday season 2, part 2 isn't far away, and it promises answers on that dramatic part 1 cliffhanger (even if Netflix has kind of spoiled it already). It will also introduce Lady Gaga's mysterious character, though fans think they might have figured out who she'll be playing.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.

