The Witcher's new Geralt proves his mettle by going full Henry Cavill and talking about his love for The Witcher 3: "It’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time"

Two years on from replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on taking over the role – and his love for The Witcher games.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark (H/T Redanian Intelligence), Hemsworth admitted that, when he was approached about playing Geralt, he hadn't seen the Netflix series, nor had he read Andrzej Sapkowski's series of books. He had, however, played CD Projekt Red's Witcher series.

"I hadn’t seen the TV show. And I hadn’t read the books. But I played the video game like ten years ago or something. And it’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time," Hemsworth said, presumably in reference to 2015's The Witcher 3. "And Netflix came to me almost two years ago now and said that they wanted me to just step in and take over."

Hemsworth added, "I was really excited by taking on that character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said, you know, let me watch the TV show and have a look at the books and really get stuck into it."

After brushing up on his Witcher lore, Hemsworth began filming The Witcher season 4. On the chat show, the new Geralt actor confirmed filming would wrap on the new season in just a few weeks, with production beginning on The Witcher's fifth and final season in early 2025 after a four-month break.

While Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the new season, the streamer has unveiled the first official look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. The actor took over the role in October 2022.

At the time, Henry Cavill wrote in a statement "I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. He added: "I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

