The Witcher season 4 shows a very different Ciri – one that fans say is the "spitting image" of her video game counterpart in CD Projekt Red's RPG series

Netflix has just graced us with a fresh look at The Witcher season 4, dropping a new trailer and a plethora of stills from the television series – including one particularly stunning shot of Ciri that has fans in awe of how similar she looks to her video game counterpart.

Although the TV series follows The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski more closely than it does the CD Projekt Red games inspired by the novels, it has still undeniably captured the attention of fans of both – especially considering the success of the RPGs and the excitement growing for The Witcher 4, the next title to come from CDPR. Not to mention that, since the first season, fans have been comparing the show's cast to characters from the games.

This rings exceptionally true with primary protagonists like the Witcher himself, Geralt – who, much to fans' uncertainty, Liam Hemsworth is playing in the new season – and Ciri, his adoptive daughter. Alongside the new fourth season trailer from Netflix yesterday came stills from the TV series showing characters like Geralt and Ciri, with the latter heavy on fans' minds for one very notable reason: she looks just like Ciri in The Witcher 3 now.

this is crazy pic.twitter.com/Gz69hplnEOOctober 7, 2025

As one fan writes in an online post, attaching a comparison of season 4 Ciri to in-game Ciri, "this is crazy" – and it looks like others largely agree. "Carbon mfing copy," comments a user, with another thread highlighting the similarities circulating the web as well. "Spitting image of Ciri, btw," reads a separate response. Elsewhere, more of the Netflix shots of Ciri are catching viewers' eyes for the same reason: she's just as gamers remember her.

The new season seems massive, judging by everything Netflix has showcased of it so far, and there's more to come than just the show, too – there's The Witcher 4 for game fans, and other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. It's a better time than ever to be a dedicated Witcher stan, I'd say.

