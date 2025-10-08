The Witcher fans still aren't sure about the Netflix show's new Geralt thanks to one line in the season 4 trailer: "He doesn't have a squad like Call of Duty"

Less than a month out from its premiere, The Witcher season 4 trailer has finally dropped – and it teases Geralt and Yennefer's epic quest to save Ciri and take down Vilgefortz. One line in the new promo, however, has got longtime fans of the fantasy franchise all "out of sorts", and it's spoken by the White Wolf himself...

In the clip, there's a brief moment where Geralt (Liam Hemsworth, taking over from Henry Cavill) removes the sword from his back and shouts, "Let's fucking move!" to his pals. Said moment hasn't gone down well with many viewers, them claiming that it's completely out of character and doesn't fit in with Geralt's personality in both the video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's books.

"Errr, I just watched the new trailer for The Witcher season 4 and there [are] two things that put me off… I've played the games, I've read the books. At what point do they form an army?" queried one Twitter user. "Unless I've missed something. And Geralt shouting "Lets Fucking Move" completely took me out of it."

"Liam Hemsworth, will all due respect…Geralt of Rivia no dey shout "Let's fucking move," tweeted another, as a third wrote: "Let's fucking move????? no brooding, no guttural responses, no grunts, no menacing glare, ahh this isn't my Geralt."

"Netflix's The Witcher Season 4 official trailer has dropped, and fans are very unhappy about its portrayal of Geralt. No shit! Not a big Witcher fan myself, but even I know that the Butcher of Blaviken would never shout "Let's fucking move!" Writers, what were you thinking?!?!"

"I feel bad for Liam. He wouldn't have even looked that bad as Geralt if [he] was the cast from the start," said a more forgiving fifth. "Although that "Let's fucking move!" line was awful... Impossible task to live up to Cavill, especially with how he appreciated the source material and understood Geralt."

Check out some more reactions below...

The Witcher fought alone most time cause he is death, he doesn’t say let fucking move or have a squad like call of dutyOctober 8, 2025

im literally crying this guy said lets fucking move😭😭bro wtfdont even sound liike geralt not even geralt from the games😭😭not one single grunt chai https://t.co/gz05QWnMds pic.twitter.com/0xUSN7VDuAOctober 8, 2025

Geralt saying “Let’s fucking move” ???? https://t.co/MFfCDHQ1jY pic.twitter.com/xCHkK1s9cFOctober 8, 2025

I don’t think I’ll be able to watch it unfortunately (not just because of Cavill but also as a book reader) what really cemented it for me was when he said ”let’s fucking move” like Geralt would never say that 😭October 7, 2025

"Let's fucking move..." Jesus...Have the people involved with this production ever played a single minute of the game to see how Geralt speaks/emotes? https://t.co/ax7pNbVeTjOctober 8, 2025

Geralt saying "Let's fucking move" 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️is 💯 so out of character it's not funny. https://t.co/m2HuvKCjFvOctober 8, 2025

With Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey returning as Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, The Witcher season 4 is set to welcome a whole bunch of fresh faces, including Laurence Fishburne's Regis, Sharlto Copley's Leo Bonhart and James Purefoy's Stefan Skellen. It will consist of eight episodes.

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix on October 30. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming now.