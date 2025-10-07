Liam Hemsworth's Geralt assembles a ragtag team to save Ciri and fight Vilgefortz in Netflix's first full-length trailer for The Witcher season 4

The Witcher: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for The Witcher season 4 is here, and it promises an action-packed franchise debut for Liam Hemsworth's Geralt.

"Geralt, you've spent a lifetime battling monsters and men," Laurence Fishburne's Regis, a new addition for season 4 says, as Geralt unsheathes his sword before one such monster. "Your entire being is dedicated to finding someone who you fear you failed," the voiceover continues, cutting to a shot of Ciri. Although he's then warned that "she's not who she says she is," Geralt has assembled a ragtag bunch to accompany him across the Continent in search of her anyway.

Yennefer tells us that powerful mage Vilgefortz is building an army – and Ciri is stuck at the centre of it. The only way to beat him is for Geralt to build an army of his own, it seems, which includes Regis. "The Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new," the vampire continues, and he's not wrong: the new season will see Hemsworth take over from Henry Cavill to play the White Wolf.

Per Netflix's official synopsis, this is what we can expect from season 4, alongside a new Geralt: "After the Continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

Season 4 will consist of eight episodes and see some other new faces join the cast alongside Hemsworth and Fishburne, including District 9's Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart and Rome's James Purefoy as Stefan Skellen.

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix on October 30. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming now.