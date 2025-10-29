The Witcher cast praise the "energy" Liam Hemsworth brought to the show as Geralt in season 4: "The man is relentless… he turned up fully formed"

You may have doubts over The Witcher's Geralt recasting, but season 4's cast certainly don't.

On the eve of Liam Hemsworth stepping into the well-worn boots of The White Wolf after Henry Cavill's departure, his co-stars couldn't praise The Hunger Games star enough.

"Liam has done a magnificent job embodying Geralt of Rivia," Laurence Fishburne, who plays Regis in the upcoming season of The Witcher, told GamesRadar+. "He's brought a depth to it; he's brought his humor, his humanity, and his intelligence to it. I think people are gonna fall in love with him."

Those thoughts were echoed by Joey Batey, who is back as Jaskier. After all, Geralt's character lives and dies on his dynamic with the lovable bard – with Batey even referring to Hemsworth's unseen hours fully immersing himself in his new role on The Continent.

"He certainly brought an energy. The man is relentless. He was training and preparing and researching and everything. And he turned up fully formed. He really did just know his stuff," Batey said. "He also had a strength in him. He was able to challenge some of the writing – respectfully – collaborate with everyone in order to find his feet."

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, adds, "He brought his full self. It's a super big thing to do, and he was so open and vulnerable with us. That's just everything you can ask for, really."

Henry Cavill departed The Witcher in 2022, with Liam Hemsworth parachuted in to play Geralt for both The Witcher season 4 and its fifth and final season. Since then, a producer said Hemsworth looked "awesome" in costume. More recently, showrunner and creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told GamesRadar+ of the moment she knew she made the right choice with casting Hemsworth.

The Witcher season 4 hits Netflix on October 30.