The Witcher cast praise the "energy" Liam Hemsworth brought to the show as Geralt in season 4: "The man is relentless… he turned up fully formed"

News
By published

Exclusive: The Witcher cast reveal the unseen hours Liam Hemsworth put into preparing to play Geralt

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

You may have doubts over The Witcher's Geralt recasting, but season 4's cast certainly don't.

On the eve of Liam Hemsworth stepping into the well-worn boots of The White Wolf after Henry Cavill's departure, his co-stars couldn't praise The Hunger Games star enough.

Those thoughts were echoed by Joey Batey, who is back as Jaskier. After all, Geralt's character lives and dies on his dynamic with the lovable bard – with Batey even referring to Hemsworth's unseen hours fully immersing himself in his new role on The Continent.

"He certainly brought an energy. The man is relentless. He was training and preparing and researching and everything. And he turned up fully formed. He really did just know his stuff," Batey said. "He also had a strength in him. He was able to challenge some of the writing – respectfully – collaborate with everyone in order to find his feet."

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.