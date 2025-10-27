The Witcher creator reveals the moment they knew they had "made the right choice" casting Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Exclusive: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talks Liam Hemsworth's casting, and why he's the best pick for Geralt's season 4 arc

The Witcher season 4 is almost here, and the headline news everyone is talking about hasn't quite gone away since its announcement back in 2022: Liam Hemsworth is stepping into the role of Geralt, replacing the outgoing Henry Cavill.

While many would regard The White Wolf's recasting as a thankless task for whoever plays the role, The Witcher creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich – who has overseen every season of the Netflix series – had complete confidence in Hemsworth's ability to draw serious emotional heft from The Continent's premiere monster slayer.

That marriage of mental turmoil and physical prowess ("Let's be honest, he's Liam Hemsworth. You look at him, and he has the look of someone who can wield a sword," Hissrich quips) showed up in this new iteration of the character from the very first moment Hemsworth arrived on set. If any doubts had set in, they instantly dissipated, with Hissrich declaring it the "right choice."

"When he landed the first day, and he brought these two things together, that sort of emotional character piece and this sort of hulking physicality, we knew we'd made the right choice," Hissrich said.

Liam Hemsworth portrays Geralt in The Witcher season 4, which arrives on Netflix on October 30.

