Shawn Levy says making Netflix's Dungeons and Dragons TV show has been a "challenging process" because "you're adapting a world and a lexicon and a spirit"

Netflix is still bringing us The Forgotten Realms, it's just going to take a while

Stranger Things director Shawn Levy says the previously announced live-action Netflix Dungeons & Dragons TV series is still in the works, it's just taking a while.

"I think that the reason it's taken so long and the reason why it is a challenging process is you're not adapting story IP," Levy told Collider. "You're adapting a world and a lexicon and a spirit, but story needs to be invented largely from scratch. And it needs to be invented in a way that feels organic to everything that's great about DnD. So that one is in very active every day chipping-away-at-it development at Netflix."

