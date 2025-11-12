Shawn Levy says making Netflix's Dungeons and Dragons TV show has been a "challenging process" because "you're adapting a world and a lexicon and a spirit"

Stranger Things director Shawn Levy says the previously announced live-action Netflix Dungeons & Dragons TV series is still in the works, it's just taking a while.

"I think that the reason it's taken so long and the reason why it is a challenging process is you're not adapting story IP," Levy told Collider. "You're adapting a world and a lexicon and a spirit, but story needs to be invented largely from scratch. And it needs to be invented in a way that feels organic to everything that's great about DnD. So that one is in very active every day chipping-away-at-it development at Netflix."

When asked if the series is likely to move forward, Levy responded, "I really hope so. I really really hope so."

It was reported back in February that Netflix was developing a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series titled The Forgotten Reams, with Levy at the helm and Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) as showrunner.

The report also stated that the series was previously in development over at Paramount Plus, which makes sense given that Paramount Pictures is the company that developed the live-action DnD movie Honor Among Thieves. The movie and the forthcoming series are not affiliated.

Levy is no stranger to the world of Dungeons and Dragons, as the director has helmed 12 episodes of Stranger Things across the show's five-season run. Dungeons & Dragons serves as a throughline of sorts, with each villain in the Upside Down being an actual villain from DnD lore. Because of this, fans have used DnD lore to form various fan theories, including predictions for the final season.

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 is set to hit Netflix on November 26.