Netflix has a new fantasy show starring Jeff Goldblum that’s climbing the streaming charts – but fans are loving it way more than critics

Kaos, starring Jeff Golblum as Zeus, is currently climbing up the global Netflix streaming charts. Per Flix Patrol, which rounds up streaming data, the show is currently in the number two spot worldwide, reaching number two in the UK and number three US as well.

Per the official synopsis, the series follows an "all-powerful yet insecure Zeus as he starts to fear his end of reign once he notices a wrinkle on his forehead, possibly indicating the end of the world. He becomes paranoid and vengeful towards his devotees. Meanwhile, three humans start to discover their connections with each other and grand conspiracies involving the Greek gods."

The series was created by Charlie Covell, who also adapted the comic book The End of the F***ing World for Netflix. Netflix first announced the show back in 2018. Hugh Grant was initially cast as Zeus before having to pull out due to scheduling issues. The cast includes David Thewlis as Hades, Debi Mazar as Medusa, Janet McTeer as Hera, Billie Piper as Cassandra, Killian Scott as Orpheus, and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus.

The fantasy series currently sits at a 69% Critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but holds an 80% Fresh rating among viewers. Time Magazine's Judy Berman gave it a positive review, writing, "It’s a clever, if not wholly original, premise, elevated by smart casting, sharp dialogue, and world-building that makes inspired use of some of Western culture’s most enduring lore." Across Netflix's global streaming charts, Kaos sits at number two just behind medical drama Breathless.

All 8 episodes of Kaos are streaming now, though the series has not yet been renewed for a second season.