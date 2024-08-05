One line in House of the Dragon season 2 finale sets up Aemond’s fate

The House of the Dragon season 2 finale has now aired (officially, after those leaks), and it features some pretty big revelations for the characters. Among those having a very bad time of things is Aemond Targaryen who has realized he may not have the advantage that he thought he had.

However, as well as some intense character development and scheming from the one-eyed ruler, there was also a huge tease about his fate. Now, before we go any further, we need to point out that we’re diving into huge spoilers from George R.R. Martin’s book - and we mean huge. So, if you don’t want to know about how the Dance of the Dragons ends, best look away now.

What happens to Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon? *BOOK SPOILERS*

(Image credit: HBO)

In the season 2 finale, Aemond confronts Helaena about riding her dragon into war for the Greens. It’s a tense discussion that the pair pick up on the rooftop of King’s Landing once again as he urges her to reconsider and come with him to Harrenhal. She tells him instead that she does not trust him as she knows that he burnt Aegon intentionally, almost killing him.

Helaena then tells him the future of what will happen, despite Aemond’s best efforts. “Aegon will be king again,” she says. “He’s yet to see victory. He sits on a wooden throne and you, you’ll be dead. You were swallowed up in the God’s Eye and you were never seen again.”

This is quite literally how Aemond’s story does end in George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’. After the events of season 2, Aemond marches to Harrenhal with Criston Cole, taking over the stronghold, winning it from Daemon and killing everyone bar Alys Rivers. She becomes his lover instead, later becoming pregnant with his child.

All throughout this time, Daemon is in search of Aemond through the riverlands, but cannot find him. Eventually he returns to Harrenhal where challenges the one-eyed prince to a final battle. Thirteen days later, Aemond arrives with Vhagar to face Daemon and Caraxes at the castle.

What comes next is called the Battle Above the Gods Eye, named after the lake in the riverlands. Daemon and Aemond fight to the death on their dragons, before their duel ends with Caraxes latching on Vhagar while Daemon jumps across and stabs Aemond in his blind eye. Both dragons and their riders then fall to their death in the lake below.

For more, check out our guides to House of the Dragon season 2 ending explained and our breakdown of Daemon's vision in the House of the Dragon finale.