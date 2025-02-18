After The Odyssey first look confirmed Matt Damon's role, fans are speculating about the rest of the stacked cast in the Christopher Nolan movie

After the first look at Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey revealed that Matt Damon would be playing Odysseus, movie fans are speculating about the rest of the absolutely stacked cast.

The star-studded line-up includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Will Yun Lee, Himesh Patel, Benny Safdie, and more.

"As a side, do we think that Pattinson or Bernthal is playing Antinous?" asks one person. Antinous is the name of one of the belligerent suitors of Odysseus's wife, Penelope, as she awaits his return at home.

"I feel like either would be good, but a douchey suitor trying to get with someone's widow seems like a role that was born for Bernthal," the commenter continues, before adding: "The more suggestions I see, the more I realize that Bernthal could basically play anyone. Antinous, Poseidon, Polyphemus, hell even Penelope.

"I feel like whichever one of the two (Pattinson and Bernthal) ends up being Antinous, the other will probably be Poseidon."

When another person guessed Bernthal would be Polyphemus, AKA the cyclops, someone else said: "That was my exact guess. I hope he gets a fantastic chance to verbally go nuts against Damon's Odysseus and then rage out to Daddy Poseidon to curse him."

Others are wondering about Holland's role in the movie. "So is he playing old Odysseus and Tom Holland playing young Odysseus?" questions someone else, as another speculates: "Either that or Holland is Telemachus." Telemachus is the name of Odysseus's son, who lives at home with Penelope.

"I guess Zendaya won't have too big of a role because I can't see how she would juggle filming for Euphoria (which is also filming right now) + Dune 3 and this one all at once…" says another person – Dune 3 reportedly begins filming this year.

We hopefully won't have that much longer to find out more about the cast of The Odyssey, since the movie arrives in just over a year on July 17, 2026.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of 2025 to fill out your watchlist, or see our roundup of the best Christopher Nolan movies if you're in the mood for a marathon.