The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot signs off with a bizarre meta cameo from OG star Will Smith: "That was always something that we wanted to do"
Will Smith, meet Will Smith
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has drawn to a close after four seasons, but not before a surprising meta cameo signed off the Peacock streaming series in style.
In the eighth episode of Bel-Air's final season, Will Smith (Jamari Banks) is heading back to Philadelphia to enrol in college. But before he can leave Los Angeles for the City of Brotherly Love, he takes one last look back at the skyline. Then, the Will Smith – presumably a future version of Banks' character – appears and dishes out some much-needed advice to the iteration of the character he made famous back in the 1990s.
Will Smith and Jabari Banks in the Bel-Air series finale on @Peacock pic.twitter.com/vj0z23lMODDecember 8, 2025
"You're going to mess some things up and do some dumb shit, but you’re human," the elder Will Smith tells Banks' Will Smith. "You’ll learn, you’ll grow, and just live and laugh and cry… Life goes by fast. Try to enjoy the ride."
From there, Will Smith disappears just as quickly as he entered – with Banks' Will getting ready for the next pivotal stage of his life.
"Since day one, that was always something that we wanted to do, and it was just a matter of finding the right moment," Bel-Air creator Morgan Cooper told The Wrap of the climactic moment. "And for that to be the final moment of the series just felt so right. It all led up to that, but was always in the cards.”
Next up for Will Smith (the actor, to be clear) is reprising another role in I Am Legend 2 alongside Michael B. Jordan, though there's still no word on a release date.
For more on what's coming to cinema, check out our guide to upcoming movies.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.