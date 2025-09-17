Robert Redford's final on-screen appearance was a cameo alongside George R.R. Martin – and it featured a Winds of Winter joke

Fans have been reminiscing about Robert Redford's final on-screen appearance after the legendary actor's death at the age of 89.

While much was made of his latter career appearances in the MCU, it was a quick cameo on AMC series Dark Winds (on which he was a producer) that served as Redford's final farewell to acting.

As you can see below, Redford plays a prisoner alongside fellow producer George R.R. Martin in the drama that follows a handful of Navajo Tribal Police. With the pair behind bars, they engage in a hard-fought game of chess, with Redford's character quipping, "George, the whole world's waiting. Make a move" – surely a sly nod to Martin's continued troubles finishing off The Winds of Winter, the latest book in The Song of Ice and Fire series. See it for yourself below.

Robert Redford's final on-screen role, his very charming cameo with George RR Martin on the season 3 premiere of DARK WINDS (they were both producers on the show) pic.twitter.com/DYwRUV7xs5September 16, 2025

Director Chris Eyre revealed to Vulture that the line was ad-libbed, adding that Redford "was so nice on the day" during filming of the season 3 premiere moment, which also featured Zach McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn interjecting with some much-needed chess advice.

Redford, perhaps best known for 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and as the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, passed away on September 16. In the wake of his death, Hollywood greats have paid tribute – including Meryl Streep and Barbra Streisand, who described Redford as "one of the finest actors ever."

George R.R. Martin, meanwhile, is still plugging away at Winds of Winter after 13 years, recently lamenting it as the "curse of my life", though he admitted that he has "periods" where he makes progress.