Nicole Kidman’s hit Netflix show could be returning for another season, but she won’t be coming back
The Perfect Couple season 2 is starting to form at Netflix, but Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber aren't involved
Nicole Kidman's new Netflix show might be coming back for season 2, but she won’t be returning. The Perfect Couple is on its way to renewal, and it'll become an anthology series if it does continue.
The Perfect Couple season 2 is tentatively underway, Variety reports, though Netflix hasn't given the final thumbs up just yet. The first season of the drama show starred Kidman and Liev Schreiber as a bride and groom whose wedding becomes a literal murder scene.
Everyone in attendance requires scrutiny, leading to all sorts of personal revelations. It’s based on Elin Hilderbrand's book of the same name, and should it go ahead, the second season would adapt another of her novels, Swan Song.
Though it's set in the same location, Nantucket, the characters are almost completely different in that story, her latest published work, hence the move towards an anthology structure. Joanna Calo, co-showrunner on The Bear, will serve as producer, showrunner, and writer if The Perfect Couple returns.
Besides the narrative requirements, pivoting to using a new cast each time makes more sense when dealing with talent such as Schreiber and Kidman. They're busy actors who're no doubt difficult to pin down at times, starting fresh each season alleviates having to work around everyone’s schedules.
There's potential for one returning character, chief of police Dan Carter, renamed from Ed Kapernash in the books. He leads investigations across Hilderbrand's work, though it's unknown as yet if Dan will serve the same purpose in these adaptations.
Besides The Bear, Calo has written for Bojack Horseman and Beef, two Netflix favorites, as well as Hacks, Undone, and several more TV projects. She takes on this series from Jenna Lamia, who shepherded the first season. Have a look at our best new TV shows list for other series to look out for.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
First Poker Face season 2 trailer sees Natasha Lyonne team up with Yellowjackets, Wicked, and Orange is the New Black stars, sets a May release date
A TV remake of a '90s cult classic movie has been canceled by Prime Video after only one season