Nicole Kidman’s hit Netflix show could be returning for another season, but she won’t be coming back

By published

The Perfect Couple season 2 is starting to form at Netflix, but Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber aren't involved

Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple
(Image credit: Netflix)

Nicole Kidman's new Netflix show might be coming back for season 2, but she won’t be returning. The Perfect Couple is on its way to renewal, and it'll become an anthology series if it does continue.

The Perfect Couple season 2 is tentatively underway, Variety reports, though Netflix hasn't given the final thumbs up just yet. The first season of the drama show starred Kidman and Liev Schreiber as a bride and groom whose wedding becomes a literal murder scene.

Nicole Kidman's Big Reveal As Greer Garrison Winbury | The Perfect Couple | Netflix - YouTube Nicole Kidman's Big Reveal As Greer Garrison Winbury | The Perfect Couple | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Everyone in attendance requires scrutiny, leading to all sorts of personal revelations. It’s based on Elin Hilderbrand's book of the same name, and should it go ahead, the second season would adapt another of her novels, Swan Song.

Though it's set in the same location, Nantucket, the characters are almost completely different in that story, her latest published work, hence the move towards an anthology structure. Joanna Calo, co-showrunner on The Bear, will serve as producer, showrunner, and writer if The Perfect Couple returns.

Besides the narrative requirements, pivoting to using a new cast each time makes more sense when dealing with talent such as Schreiber and Kidman. They're busy actors who're no doubt difficult to pin down at times, starting fresh each season alleviates having to work around everyone’s schedules.

There's potential for one returning character, chief of police Dan Carter, renamed from Ed Kapernash in the books. He leads investigations across Hilderbrand's work, though it's unknown as yet if Dan will serve the same purpose in these adaptations.

Besides The Bear, Calo has written for Bojack Horseman and Beef, two Netflix favorites, as well as Hacks, Undone, and several more TV projects. She takes on this series from Jenna Lamia, who shepherded the first season. Have a look at our best new TV shows list for other series to look out for.

