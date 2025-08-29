House of the Dragon star says season 3 starts "with a bang" and is "bigger and more ferocious" than the first two seasons

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has teased what to expect from the Game of Thrones spin-off's next chapter, and now we're even more excited for season 3.

"Well, I think I can say... it starts off with a bang," the actor told Collider, while promoting her upcoming series The Girlfriend. "The first two [episodes] were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy. It's bigger and more ferocious than ever before."

Cooke, who'll be back as Alicent Hightower in the new installment, was hesitant to say more – but her comments echo showrunner Ryan Condal's previous hints, which is sure to please fans who were left disappointed by the show's quieter season 2.

"Every day I walk around [the set] and look at the things that we're building and the things that we're doing and the number of costumes and extras and all that," he explained on his and co-host David Mandel's podcast 'The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of' (via ComicBook.com). "I knew it was bigger than season 2, but I don't think I realized quite how much."

Set 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon centers on the tensions between the Targaryens and the Hightowers, as the former's once all-powerful dominion over the Seven Kingdoms begins to crumble. Spanning two decades, season 1 saw King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) break tradition and name his daughter Rhaenyra (Superman's Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne, much to the dismay of his entitled brother Daemon (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra's ascension is complicated, though, when Viserys has a son with the scheming Alicent.

Season 2 tracks the families' escalating conflict, following the death of Rhaenyra's son and the coronation of King Aegon II, as several members call for an all-out war in an attempt to prove their power and take control of Westeros.

House of the Dragon airs on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK. Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2026, which we'll be sure to keep you posted about.