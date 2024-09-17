This new Netflix thriller based on a true story about a woman set up with a serial killer on a game show might be the wildest one yet

A new trailer for Woman of the Hour has arrived – and it's deeply unsettling.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Cheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick) goes on an uncomfortable date with with serial killer Rodney Acala (played by Daniel Zovatto).

The film, helmed by Kendrick in her directorial debut, is based on the true story of Cheryl Bradshaw – a woman who competed on the game show The Dating Game and unknowingly won a date with Alcala. Rather than angle on the killer (as many true crime movies and shows do), the movie revolves around Cheryl and the events of the game show.

The cast includes Nicolette Robinson, Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Jessie Fraser, Taylor Hastings, Jedidiah Goodacre, and Darcy Laurie.

Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ian McDonald's screenplay Rodney and Sheryl was featured on the Black List, an annual list of unproduced scripts, back in 2017. In 2021, the film was announced as a Netflix original with Chloe Okuno (Watcher) set to direct and Kendrick to star. In 2022, the streamer was no longer involved with the project and the film, then titled The Dating Game, was sold at the Cannes Film Festival. Netflix became involved once more after the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

Woman of the Hour is set to hit Netflix on October 18, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.