Robert De Niro talks embodying his "mythological" gangsters in The Alto Knights, whose real conflict inspired The Godfather

News
By published

Exclusive: Robert De Niro and Debra Messing talk embodying their "mythological" mob characters in The Alto Knights

Robert De Niro and Debra Messing in The Alto Knights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Alto Knights is a gangster story that revolves around two larger than life figures: Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Both were at different times known as the 'Boss of Bosses' in the American Mafia, and, in The Alto Knights, they're both played by Robert De Niro.

"A lot of the history of what they actually were known for, what they did, looking at videotapes and stuff, there was not as much as I thought there would have been," De Niro tells us when we meet with him in London. "But there was enough for me on Genovese and Costello – and books I'd read, many books on Costello."

Costello is actually a role De Niro almost played 50 years ago in a project with The Deer Hunter director Michael Cimino, too. "In fact, [producer] Irwin Winkler wanted to do a movie. He talked to Mike Cimino, and Cimino talked to me about the Costello character in the late '70s," he recalls.

Of course, with figures like Costello and Genovese, they cast long shadows not just in the annals of history, but in pop culture, too. "They were well known, almost mythological types of characters in those days, and things for other movies were taken off what was known about them," De Niro reflects. "I think even the drug thing in The Godfather was [inspired by them]. In this case, we have it with Genovese and Costello, and I think that might have been taken from what was known about that conflict with Costello and Genovese for the drug conflict in The Godfather, I think."

But De Niro's co-star Debra Messing, who plays Bobby Costello, the strong, capable wife of Costello, admits she wasn't an expert going into the film. "The thing that struck me was that I had never known about their relationship, and I didn't know the story, and that was really intriguing to me," she says. "And also the character of Bobby was such an atypical wife of a mafioso, that was thrilling for me."

Like De Niro, Messing threw herself into research to portray Bobby. "I read seven books on Frank Costello, and there was a lot of information about Bobby and her temperament, and how their marriage was really special in that way," she explains. "And so it really gave me the confidence to bring that strength to the role."

The Alto Knights is in theaters from March 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist, or see our guide to 2025's major movie release dates to plan your theater trips.

See more Movies News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights trailer
Robert De Niro is at war with Robert De Niro in trailer for new gangster thriller
Dwayne Johnson in Ballers
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to lead Martin Scorsese's new movie, which is being described as Goodfellas meets The Departed
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin on their bittersweet new movie A Real Pain and resisting advice from "a big Hollywood director" to "make a billion dollars" with a happy ending
Zero Day
Robert De Niro is a former president on a mission to save the world in first trailer for epic new Netflix thriller series from Narcos showrunner
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Latest in Drama Movies
Robert De Niro and Debra Messing in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks embodying his "mythological" gangsters in The Alto Knights, whose real conflict inspired The Godfather
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Bloodsport
The 32 greatest '80s action movies
Cosmo Jarvis
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adds Shogun star to its massively star-studded cast, and I'm getting Oppenheimer vibes all over again
Latest in News
Saints Row Review
Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Team Liquid clears Chrome King Gallywix
World of Warcraft's latest raid race ends in disappointment after 12 days with a final boss so lackluster the team who won was visibly confused to have beaten it
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
More about drama movies
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights

Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film

Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies

Demona confronting Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Angela

Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman digs into why Demona is the "single most dangerous character" in the entire franchise ahead of her new solo comic
See more latest
Most Popular
Saints Row Review
Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Team Liquid clears Chrome King Gallywix
World of Warcraft's latest raid race ends in disappointment after 12 days with a final boss so lackluster the team who won was visibly confused to have beaten it
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all