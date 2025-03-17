Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film

News
By published

Exclusive: Robert De Niro talks The Alto Knights, the new gangster movie scripted by Nicholas Pileggi

Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Alto Knights sees Robert De Niro play opposite none other than himself, embodying the dual roles of infamous crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.

It's a tale of childhood friendship turned to bitter rivalry and betrayal, based on the real history of the downfall of the American Mafia. De Niro, of course, is no stranger to the genre, having starred in some of the greatest gangster movies ever made – Goodfellas, The Irishman, Casino, and The Godfather Part 2, to name a few – and neither is the film's writer. The Alto Knights is scripted by Nicholas Pileggi, the veteran crime reporter who co-wrote the screenplays for Goodfellas and Casino with Martin Scorsese (and also penned their source material).

"[Producer] Irwin Winkler called me and asked me, he said he had a script, if I'd read it," recalls De Niro when we meet with him and his co-star Debra Messing in London to talk about the movie. "Nick Pileggi had written it and Barry Levinson was going to direct it."

While De Niro's professional familiarity with the film is obvious, then, he also surprisingly has a personal link to The Alto Knights, which takes its name from the old social club in Little Italy, New York City.

"So I read it and was of course very curious about it, and we met and talked," De Niro continues. "And one thing I had asked Nick about is why he used Alto Knights. I said, 'I don't know if you know this, but I know this place. I used to hang out there when I was a teenager.' And so he said he used it for the story. It must have been a title that he saw, he knew himself, because he wrote a great piece on Little Italy in the early '70s that in fact I told Marty Scorsese about and said, 'You should read this.' It was a very accurate, terrific piece. He knew about the world down there, the social clubs, and all that stuff. I forget the exact, but he said he got it from that somehow."

Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While Costello acts as the film's protagonist, he's shadowed by De Niro's other role: Genovese. As De Niro explains, he was first approached about playing Costello, and the concept of playing both gangsters naturally arose later.

"The idea of playing the two, Irwin Winkler had brought up the idea as we talked about the script. 'How about you playing the two parts?'" De Niro says. "It wasn't an immediate idea. It was something when we were thinking of who would play – they were offering me Costello – who would play Genovese. They went through some names and then Irwin said, 'Maybe you ought to try that.' I thought, 'Well, that's interesting. Let me think about it.'"

The Alto Knights is in theaters from March 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist, or see our guide to 2025's major movie release dates to plan your theater trips.

See more Movies News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights trailer
Robert De Niro is at war with Robert De Niro in trailer for new gangster thriller
Dwayne Johnson in Ballers
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to lead Martin Scorsese's new movie, which is being described as Goodfellas meets The Departed
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin on their bittersweet new movie A Real Pain and resisting advice from "a big Hollywood director" to "make a billion dollars" with a happy ending
Zero Day
Robert De Niro is a former president on a mission to save the world in first trailer for epic new Netflix thriller series from Narcos showrunner
Ke Huy Quan as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts
Loki star Ke Huy Quan passed on new action-comedy Love Hurts twice because he "didn't know why they were reaching out" to him
Latest in Drama Movies
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Bloodsport
The 32 greatest '80s action movies
Cosmo Jarvis
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adds Shogun star to its massively star-studded cast, and I'm getting Oppenheimer vibes all over again
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
Latest in News
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Supernatural
Jared Padalecki opens up on the "effing terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and the possibility of a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles
Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 features a slasher themed episode and compares one moment to Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"
More about drama movies
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies

Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.

The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway

Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
See more latest
Most Popular
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 features a slasher themed episode and compares one moment to Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket
Supernatural
Jared Padalecki opens up on the "effing terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and the possibility of a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
OneXPlayer OneXSugar1 handhelds with one on left featuring screen detached and right hand device with dual-screens.
Qualcomm just revealed its latest Snapdragon chips, and the G3 Gen 3 will power what could be my dream 3DS handheld
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus