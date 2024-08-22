Netflix’s former #1 show from Presumed Innocent creator is coming back for season 3 in October

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 finally has a release date – and it's pretty soon.

The legal drama, created by Presumed Innocent helmer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a third season back in August 2023. Based on Michael Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer who works out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator as he takes on an array of cases in Los Angeles. Season 3 is set to hit Netflix on October 17.

Season 2 part 1 garnered 8.3 million total views and 35.3 million hours viewed, pushing it to the top of the streamer's Global Top 10 for English-language TV shows –just two weeks after its July 6, 2023 release date.

Deadline shared a first look at the new season back in January, which saw Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) cozying up to her ex-husband Mickey – though, this is a flashback scene. Campbell's character will be recurring rather than main in season 3, as the actor has left to pursue other projects (one of them being Scream 7).

The Lincoln Lawyer is on his way. Season 3 premieres October 17! pic.twitter.com/OIhdtp2I3FAugust 21, 2024

The cast includes Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski – all of whom will be back to reprise their roles. Season 3 will follow Connelly's novel The Gods of Guilt, while season 2 centered on The Fifth Witness.

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.