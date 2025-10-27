God of War and Dark Knight Rises star Christopher Judge says Christopher Nolan is a "true genius," but his directing style is "disconcerting" for an actor

God of War star Christopher Judge has reflected on working with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises.

Judge might be best known for bringing Kratos to life in the hit video game series, but he also has a role in The Dark Knight Rises as one of Bane's henchmen.

"I did Dark Knight Rises with Christopher Nolan, who's a true genius, but he doesn’t really talk to you as an actor a lot so it's very disconcerting," Judge joked on stage at MCM London, via a press release. "Actors are fragile, they gotta be told exactly every 3.7 minutes 'you're wonderful babe, you're doing great' and Nolan doesn't do that."

Next up for Nolan is The Odyssey, his adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Matt Damon stars as Odessyeus, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus. The rest of the massive cast includes Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Benny Safdie, and more.

"It was an incredible experience," Safdie told us recently of The Odyssey. "If I explained to you the scale of what it was and how it happened, you wouldn't even believe me. It really was remarkable to see this period of time come to life the way that it did. It was amazing."

As for Judge, he recently denied rumors that he'll be playing Kratos in live-action for Prime Video's God of War adaptation. "I am???" the actor wrote on Twitter, complete with three shrugging emojis and a heart, in response to a post saying he was in talks to play Kratos in the show.

The Odyssey arrives July 17, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of this year and beyond to fill out your watchlist.