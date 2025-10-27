God of War and Dark Knight Rises star Christopher Judge says Christopher Nolan is a "true genius," but his directing style is "disconcerting" for an actor

Christopher Judge has shared what it's like to work with Christopher Nolan

God of War star Christopher Judge has reflected on working with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises.

Judge might be best known for bringing Kratos to life in the hit video game series, but he also has a role in The Dark Knight Rises as one of Bane's henchmen.

"I did Dark Knight Rises with Christopher Nolan, who's a true genius, but he doesn’t really talk to you as an actor a lot so it's very disconcerting," Judge joked on stage at MCM London, via a press release. "Actors are fragile, they gotta be told exactly every 3.7 minutes 'you're wonderful babe, you're doing great' and Nolan doesn't do that."

