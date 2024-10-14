Who does Mark Strong play in The Penguin? Carmine Falcone's recasting explained

The Batman spin-off The Penguin is now in full swing, with the fight for control of Gotham's organized crime scene hitting the small screen. Despite being named after Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, the show also revolves around Oz's rival Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), who's making a name for herself and trying to reclaim what she believes to be rightfully hers after her release from Arkham.

The latest installment of the show, episode 4, takes us back in time to flesh out Sofia's backstory, meaning that we see a familiar face from The Batman. But who plays Sofia's father Carmine Falcone in The Penguin? We've got everything you need to know about the character's recasting right here. Warning: major spoilers for The Penguin episode 4 ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date yet and don't want to know what happens.

Is Carmine Falcone in The Penguin?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Carmine Falcone died at the hands of the Riddler in The Batman, so he's not a character in the present-day timeline in The Penguin. However, The Penguin episode 4 is pretty much just one long flashback, set 10 years prior to the events of the series and focusing on Sofia, which means we do finally get an appearance from Carmine in the show.

Although the episode begins with Carmine promising Sofia that she can take over from him at the head of the Falcone family "when the time comes," he changes his mind after Sofia starts questioning her mother's death when she's approached by a reporter, who's concerned with the deaths of other women associated with the family. All the women seemingly hanged themselves. Carmine ends up framing Sofia for the murders, earning her the nickname 'the Hangman' and getting her locked up at Arkham State Hospital for a whole decade.

Does John Turturro play Carmine Falcone in The Penguin?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Due to scheduling conflicts, Carmine actor John Turturro was not able to reprise his role from The Batman in The Penguin. That means he was recast for the flashback scenes in episode 4, and Mark Strong ended up replacing him for the series.

The Penguin airs weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK – check out our The Penguin release schedule to find out more. For even more, take a look at our The Penguin review and our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows.