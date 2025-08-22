When does Peacemaker season 2 take place in the DCU – and is it a sequel to Superman?

Unlike Marvel Studios' convoluted saga of shows, movies, and one-shots, piecing together where – and when – everything takes place in the DCU is a far simpler proposition. Case in point: Peacemaker season 2's place on the DCU timeline is pretty easy to figure out, but there are still some clues for those of you cinematic universe sleuths who want the full picture of its chronological order.

So, below, we'll answer the thorny issue of when Peacemaker season 2 takes place in the DCU, including whether it's a sequel to Superman, and how long it's been since Peacemaker season 1.

Warning: Spoilers for Peacemaker season 2 follow

When does Peacemaker season 2 take place in the DCU?

The opening scene of Peacemaker season 2 appears to take place in close proximity from season 1, but, after Chris (John Cena) steps into an alternate dimension and quickly retreats after seeing his father (Robert Patrick), a six-month time jump takes place.

Later in the episode, Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez) helps untangle the timeline further by confirming that the events of Superman took place "this past summer." So, yes, Peacemaker season 2 is a direct follow-up to Superman – and James Gunn has suggested it could play a significant role in the DCU moving forward. But you don't need to have seen it to enjoy the full story.

Looking a little further back, we can get a full picture: the DCU's first project, Creature Commandos, takes place a few months before Superman. The Suicide Squad may be non-canon, but we also know the events on Corto Maltese happened two years prior to Creature Commandos. Waller (Viola Davis) also refers to the events of Peacemaker season 1 in the animated series.

So, Peacemaker season 2's place on the DCU timeline looks a little like this:

Corto Maltese incident (as depicted in the non-canon The Suicide Squad)

Peacemaker season 1

Creature Commandos

Superman

Peacemaker season 2

The only thing missing is a year but, as we know from the Marvel timeline, things can get too complicated when you start attaching calendar years to events, especially with how tricky everything is to fit in.

We theorize that the DCU is running pretty much parallel to our own timeline, meaning Peacemaker season 2 takes place in late summer/fall 2025.

